Journey under SBM-G | 6650 J&K villages ODF plus model

In its attempt to make all villages ODF Plus Model, the Rural Sanitation department has made a comprehensive plan which was meticulously knitted in bringing all the stakeholders on board before execution of the same. The department made Village Sanitation Saturation Plans (VSSP) for each village to ensure it has assets available for solid liquid waste management. Based on the plans, for grey water management i.e. water generated from kitchen, bathing etc. soak pits, magic and leach pits have been developed by the department at household and community level. About 353631 individual soak pits and 23781 community soak pits have been constructed by the department. Wherever kitchen gardens are available people have been motivated to dispose grey water through the kitchen gardens.

For biodegradable waste management, individual and community compost pits have been constructed. Nearly, 137824 individual compost pits and 12118 community compost pits have been constructed either by the department or by people themselves in their households. People are being encouraged to segregate dry and wet waste and process wet waste in compost pits. Also, 1850 waste collection and segregation sheds have been constructed for proper disposal of waste. Besides, 536 Community Sanitary Complexes have also been constructed in J&K.