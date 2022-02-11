JSCL signs agreement for developing Apsara Road

Jammu, Feb 11: Aiming to develop street, walk ability experience and connectivity for citizens, the Jammu Smart City Limited (JSCL) Monday signed an agreement for the development of Apsara Road ‘High Street’ Gole Market area along with the adjoining roads under Smart City programme of Union Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs (MoHUA).
An official spokesman in a statement issued here said that the development project worth Rs 50 crore would enhance the aesthetics of the road and improve the social as well as economic condition of the community around it.
Under the project, the total road length measuring 13.64 km would be developed with facilities like street lighting, pedestrian lighting, footpath, parking, water ATMs, seating, underground utility duct, road parking, sculpture, water feature, and softscape.