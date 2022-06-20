Jt. Dir Info Kashmir condoles demise of Gen Manager-Daily Aftab

Srinagar: The Joint Director Information Kashmir, Inam Ul Haq Siddiqui has condoled the demise of General Manager (GM)- Daily Aftab Srinagar, Ghulam Nabi who passed away Monday evening after a brief illness at SMHS hospital, here.

The Joint Director has offered his deepest condolences to the bereaved family and prayed for eternal peace to the departed soul and courage for the bereaved family to bear this irreparable loss.