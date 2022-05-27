JUBILANT J&K | Filmmakers make comeback in enchanting places of UT

Srinagar, May 27: Filmmakers are making a beeline for shootings in the scenic splendor of locales of Jammu and Kashmir especially after recent launch of maiden Film Policy by Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha, which has incentivised film shootings in the Union Territory. In January 2021, Bollywood’s big banners arrived in Kashmir giving a major shot in the arm to tourism sector which was facing huge losses.
The visiting Bollywood team was comprised of a 24 member Bollywood delegation including members of the Ajay Devgun Films, the Sanjay Dutt Productions, the Reliance Entertainment, the Rohit Shetty Films, the Zee Studios, the Adhikari Brothers and SAB (Marathi), the Endemol, Director Raj Kumar Hirani and the Excel Entertainment besides several representatives from the Producers Guild, Mumbai.
“Top production houses have visited various locations in the Union Territory having the charming natural beauty and potential of shooting variety of subjects. Kashmir has been receiving good response from film makers since the opening of tourism here in addition to the regional entertainment houses for shooting song sequences and commercial advertisements,” Director, Tourism, Kashmir, an official said.
Bollywood directors have chosen Kashmir as the filming ground for many of their movies due to its picturesque landscapes. The shooting of many popular movies like Highway, Phantom, Fitoor, Bajrangi Bhaijaan, Raazi, Haider, 3 Idiots and more happened in Kashmir. “We will bring Kashmir back to the film industry the way it was in 1960s,” said film Producer Siddharth Roy Kapur on his recent visit to Kashmir, during the Gulmarg Winter Festival 2021. The three day festival which commenced on February 6, 2021, saw the presence of Bollywood celebrities like Siddharth Roy Kapur, Vidya Balan, Neelam Kothari and Arbaaz Khan.
Bollywood actor Neelam Kothari asserted that she will encourage her colleagues, producers and directors of the industry to shoot their films in Kashmir valley especially in picturesque Gulmarg.
“Kashmir is very near to my heart as my first picture “Jawaani” was shot in beautiful locations of Srinagar, Gulmarg and Pahalgam”, the gorgeous actress asserted on the side lines of “Gulmarg Winter Festival” organized by the Army to celebrate 75th year of Indian Independence “Azadi Ka Amrit Mahtsav”.
She said the Bollywood film industry can shoot their films in the beautiful locations of Kashmir very happily and comfortably as there is no fear or threat and the atmosphere has entirely changed.