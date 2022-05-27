JUBILANT J&K | Filmmakers make comeback in enchanting places of UT

“Top production houses have visited various locations in the Union Territory having the charming natural beauty and potential of shooting variety of subjects. Kashmir has been receiving good response from film makers since the opening of tourism here in addition to the regional entertainment houses for shooting song sequences and commercial advertisements,” Director, Tourism, Kashmir, an official said.

Bollywood directors have chosen Kashmir as the filming ground for many of their movies due to its picturesque landscapes. The shooting of many popular movies like Highway, Phantom, Fitoor, Bajrangi Bhaijaan, Raazi, Haider, 3 Idiots and more happened in Kashmir. “We will bring Kashmir back to the film industry the way it was in 1960s,” said film Producer Siddharth Roy Kapur on his recent visit to Kashmir, during the Gulmarg Winter Festival 2021. The three day festival which commenced on February 6, 2021, saw the presence of Bollywood celebrities like Siddharth Roy Kapur, Vidya Balan, Neelam Kothari and Arbaaz Khan.