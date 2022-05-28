Jubilant J&K | Mission Youth instrumental towards satiating aspirations of J&K Youth

Srinagar, May 28: “Young people should be respected, valued and listened to, be supported and encouraged in building personal and social relationships, developing their innate abilities and talents for their own benefit and benefit of the society at large,” envisioned the J&K Youth Mission initiative of UT government.
Implementation of Mission Youth in Jammu and Kashmir has proved to be instrumental in satiating aspirations of youth of the UT facilitating them with a perfect platform to exploit their job potential to the fullest.
The Mission was intended to simultaneously achieve the twin goals of harnessing the rich demographic dividend and transforming youth of J&K into ambassadors of innovation, peace and development through systematic interventions for Youth Engagement and Outreach under six domains including livelihood generation, education/skill development, financial assistance, counseling/theory, sports and recreation.
To meet aspirations of youth, J&K administration has taken numerous steps towards creating infrastructure, schemes and policies to speed up their socio-economic development under Mission Youth.
Jammu and Kashmir is bestowed with a predominantly young population with about 69 % of the people being below the age of 35 years. In order to provide a platform for holistic implementation of all youth engagement and outreach initiatives and to bring the interests and empowerment of youth to the centre of policy making, government of Jammu and Kashmir has rolled out a pioneering initiative ‘Mission Youth’.