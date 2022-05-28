Jubilant J&K | Mission Youth instrumental towards satiating aspirations of J&K Youth

Srinagar, May 28: “Young people should be respected, valued and listened to, be supported and encouraged in building personal and social relationships, developing their innate abilities and talents for their own benefit and benefit of the society at large,” envisioned the J&K Youth Mission initiative of UT government.

Implementation of Mission Youth in Jammu and Kashmir has proved to be instrumental in satiating aspirations of youth of the UT facilitating them with a perfect platform to exploit their job potential to the fullest.