Judicial academy organises training programme for officers

Jammu, Mar 19 : A one day Special Training Programme for Judicial Officers was organised at Judicial Academy, Jammu today.
According to a press note , the programme was organised Jammu and Kashmir Judicial Academy, under the patronage of Justice Pankaj Mithal, Chief Justice, High Court of J&K and Ladakh, (Patron in Chief, J&K Judicial Academy) and guidance of Justice Dhiraj Singh Thakur, Chairman, Governing Committee for J&K Judicial Academy and Justice Sindhu Sharma, Justice Javed Iqbal Wani, members of Governing Committee for J&K Judicial Academy.
The workshop was on “Writing Judgments and Orders, Legal Reasoning, Research, Writing Style, Judgment Writing in Civil Cases, Judgment writing in Criminal Cases, Chapter XXVII Cr PC, Writing Miscellaneous orders, Writing the first Order.”
The training programme was inaugurated by Justice Rajnesh Oswal, Judge, High Court of J&K and Ladakh while Kikar Singh Parihar, Former District and Sessions Judge was the resource person in the programme.