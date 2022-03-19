Judicial academy organises training programme for officers

The workshop was on “Writing Judgments and Orders, Legal Reasoning, Research, Writing Style, Judgment Writing in Civil Cases, Judgment writing in Criminal Cases, Chapter XXVII Cr PC, Writing Miscellaneous orders, Writing the first Order.”

The training programme was inaugurated by Justice Rajnesh Oswal, Judge, High Court of J&K and Ladakh while Kikar Singh Parihar, Former District and Sessions Judge was the resource person in the programme.