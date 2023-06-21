Judicial officers take part in DLSA Budgam Yoga Day event

Budgam, June 21: The District Legal Services Authority (DLSA) Budgam, in collaboration with the Department of Ayush, District Budgam, successfully organized a grand event to commemorate International Yoga Day.
The event took place at the Court complex in Budgam. This year's event in Budgam showcased the commitment of DLSA Budgam and the Department of Ayush towards fostering holistic well-being and spreading awareness about the transformative power of yoga.
Under the expert guidance of certified yoga instructors, the attendees were led through a series of invigorating yoga asanas, breathing exercises, and meditation techniques.