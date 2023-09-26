Judicial orders are bound to be obeyed at all costs, can’t be circumvented: CAT

Srinagar, Sep 26: The Central Administrative Tribunal (CAT) has held that it would not tolerate disobedience of court orders saying the same strikes at the very Rule of Law on which the Judicial System rests.
Reiterating that the Tribunal is not happy to call the responsible Officers at the drop of the hat who are more required to serve the public, a division bench of M S Latif Member (J) and Prsant Kumar Member (A) said: “ At the same time this Tribunal would not even tolerate the disobedience of orders passed from time to time”.
Underscoring that the Judicial orders cannot be circumvented, the bench said: “Judicial Orders are bound to be obeyed at all costs, howsoever; grave effect may be is no answer for non compliance of a Judicial Order.
The bench was hearing a plea wherein it had earlier directed the Transport Department authorities to release the salaries of applicants who were engaged by the in 2007, 2009 and 2011.
Expressing displeasure over personal non appearance of Transport Commissioner, who in terms of an earlier order was asked to remain present, if it’s orders were not complied with, the Tribunal said: “ The Transport Commissioner at least could have deputed a responsible Senior Officer to this Tribunal in case, the Transport Commissioner was busy discharging his public functions. But that too he did not choose to”.
“Lethargy, ignorance, official delays and absence of motivation can hardly be offered as any defence in an action for non compliance. Ultimately, it is the Rule of Law which is to prevail,” the Court observed.
The Bench said it exempted the personal appearance of the Administrative Secretary, Transport Department for today in view of the fact that “his beloved father had expired”.
“At the same time, we expect that the respondents will comply with the directions in its letter and spirit and again this Tribunal taking a lenient view though not warranting as against the Transport Commissioner, once again directs compliance of the order dated 25.07.2023 in its letter and spirit,” it said.
Pointing out that that the Tribunal is not powerless to issue a bailable or non-bailable orders for seeking the presence of the Officers, the Bench said: “We hope and trust that the Official will in future learn Judicial Discipline and Decorum and will not compel this Court to exercise its powers as vested in Contempts of Court Act, 1971 read with Section 17 of the Administrative Tribunals Act as also Section 9 of the Contempt of Court, CAT Rules, 1992.”
“In case, compliance is not furnished to the Court by or before the next date, the Administrative Secretary as well as Transport Commissioner shall remain present before this Court which will be in consonance with the order passed by this Court dated 17.08.2023”.
The Bench was hearing a Transfer Application from High Court during the pendency of which one more application was moved by the applicants’ counsel seeking the release of legitimately earned salary of the applicants.
On 25.07.2023 , the Division Bench of the Tribunal in response to the submission by the counsel of the applicants that their wages had not been released despite being engaged in 2007, 2009 and 2011, had directed the respondents to release the wages to the applicants within three weeks.
Subsequently, the tribunal had granted several opportunities to respondents ( authorities) for filing the compliance report.