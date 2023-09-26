Judicial orders are bound to be obeyed at all costs, can’t be circumvented: CAT

Reiterating that the Tribunal is not happy to call the responsible Officers at the drop of the hat who are more required to serve the public, a division bench of M S Latif Member (J) and Prsant Kumar Member (A) said: “ At the same time this Tribunal would not even tolerate the disobedience of orders passed from time to time”.

Underscoring that the Judicial orders cannot be circumvented, the bench said: “Judicial Orders are bound to be obeyed at all costs, howsoever; grave effect may be is no answer for non compliance of a Judicial Order.

The bench was hearing a plea wherein it had earlier directed the Transport Department authorities to release the salaries of applicants who were engaged by the in 2007, 2009 and 2011.