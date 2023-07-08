Judiciary has to ensure people’s rights are not being trampled upon: Chief Justice

According to an official press release, the Chief Justice was delivering a presidential address after inaugurating Legal Aid Clinics at Tangdhar and Teetwal. In the presidential address he invoked the preamble of the constitution which calls for securing justice for all citizens to highlight the importance of providing free legal aid to vast sections of people who are still unaware of their legal rights and privileges.

“Judiciary has to play an important role apart from adjudication, that is legal awareness," Justice Kotiswar said. The Chief Justice said that the judiciary has to ensure that people’s rights are not being trampled upon and the dignity of the individuals is respected. He underscored the importance of legal aid clinics in enhancing the people’s access to justice.