Judiciary has to ensure people’s rights are not being trampled upon: Chief Justice

Kupwara, July 8: Chief Justice (CJ) of the High Court of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh, Justice N Kotiswar Singh on Saturday said that the judiciary has to ensure that people’s rights are not being trampled upon and that the dignity of the individuals is respected.
According to an official press release, the Chief Justice was delivering a presidential address after inaugurating Legal Aid Clinics at Tangdhar and Teetwal. In the presidential address he invoked the preamble of the constitution which calls for securing justice for all citizens to highlight the importance of providing free legal aid to vast sections of people who are still unaware of their legal rights and privileges.
“Judiciary has to play an important role apart from adjudication, that is legal awareness," Justice Kotiswar said. The Chief Justice said that the judiciary has to ensure that people’s rights are not being trampled upon and the dignity of the individuals is respected. He underscored the importance of legal aid clinics in enhancing the people’s access to justice.
“Legal aid clinics are one of the important ways to fulfil our Constitutional pledge of ensuring access to justice for one and all,” he said. The Chief Justice further remarked that PLVs are foot soldiers and can play an important role in making legal aid clinics more vibrant and effective by going to grassroots for legal awareness among the people to increase their access to justice.
“Legal aid clinics are one of the important ways to fulfill our Constitutional pledge of ensuring access to justice for one and all,” Justice Kotiswar said. He added that our responsibility is to help those who are in need of help.
On the second day of his visit to Kupwara, the Chief Justice inaugurated the Legal Aid Clinics at Tangdhar and Teetwal. He also interacted with bar members, students and civil administration here. The Chief Justice congratulated the district administration Kupwara and expressed his happiness over the progress of development that has taken place in Tangdhar and Teetwal areas."Rich history and contribution of Karnah residents are immense, though there are some difficulties, but by co-operation and coordination we can overcome these difficulties," he said.
Meanwhile, at GDC Kupwara, Chief Justice interacted with students and received their feedback regarding the judicial system and their interest in judiciary.
Civil Judge (Munsiff) Tangdhar, Faizan I Nazar presented the proceedings of the programme. President Bar Association Tangdhar presented a welcome address at GDC Tangdhar.
The District and Sessions Judge Kupwara delivering the welcome address at the inauguration function at Teetwal said that Legal aid clinics are bridging the gap of justice, empowering the people by giving awareness about legal rights and social justice to marginalised sections of society.