JUIT holds week-long faculty development programme

Srinagar, June 14: The Department of Biotechnology and Bioinformatics, JUIT successfully organised a week-long Faculty Development Program on "Teaching and Research Practices" from 5 to 10 June.
The programme commenced with a prestigious Inaugural session, graced by the esteemed presence of
Padma Shri (Dr.) Omesh Kumar Bharti who was a Chief Guest and the keynote speaker. Many other prestigious speakers like Dr. Meenakshi Sood (Associate Professor, NITTTR, Chandigarh), Prof. (Dr) R. K. Sharma (Honorable Vice Chancellor, JUIT), and Prof. (Dr.) Sudhir Kumar (HOD, BT&BI), Prof. (Dr.) O.P. Sharma, Mr. Amit Kumar (National Best Teacher Awardee 2022), Prof. (Dr.) Rajesh. K. Sani (Professor, South Dakota School of Mines, USA), Dr. Amit Srivastava (HOD, HSS, JUIT), Prof. Vijay Kumar Thakur (SRUC, UK), Dr. Naren Aggarwal (Editorial Director, Springer Nature) shared their insights with their expert lectures during the week.
A remarkable total of 93 participants from diverse places of the country such as Kolkata, Bengaluru, Pune, Jaipur, Delhi, Shimla, Solan, Chandigarh and Jammu, etc., enthusiastically joined this significant event via hybrid mode.
On the valedictory day, certificates and mementos were distributed to all participants, supporting staff, and team. The online and offline participants highly appreciated the team for their wonderful organisation and the topic covered during the FDP while giving their feedback. At the request of several participants, the organizing team arranged an extended session on 10 June on topic IPR and Knowledge Economy.