Jumat-ul-Vida, Shab-e-Qadr and Eid-ul-Fitr | Sagar seeks effective arrangements

In a statement Sagar said, “Administration must ensure quality mutton is sold across markets in both provinces of Jammu and Kashmir and ensure that it is being sold at government approved rates. Flying squads should be deployed for rigorous market checking to curb sale of sub-standard food items, black marketing and profiteering. Availability of ration like rice, flour, sugar, K-oil and LPG cylinders in buffer stock on the ensuing occasions should be ensured as per notified rates of standard quality.”