Jummat-ul-Vida | JUIAK Ladakh observes International Quds Day in Kargil

According to a press note, as per the tradition of Islamic Calendar, Jummat-Ul-Vida was observed in Kargil as Youm-e-Quds during which after the Friday prayers on the last Friday of the Holy Month of Ramadhan. The protest rally was organised under the leadership of Markazi Imma Jumma Wal Jamat Kargil from Isna Ashriya Complex Kargil. It passed through the main bazaar, Lal Chowk and later concluded at Isna Ashriya Chowk.

The protest was to condemn the illegal occupation of Palestine by Israel and the Qibla-e-Awal of Muslim Masjid-e-Aqsa and atrocities and terrorism in other parts of the world.