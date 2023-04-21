Jummat-ul-Vida | JUIAK Ladakh observes International Quds Day in Kargil

Srinagar, Apr 21: Jamiyat Ullama Isna Ashriya Kargil (JUIAK) Ladakh observed Jummat-ul-Vida as International Quds Day in Kargil.
According to a press note, as per the tradition of Islamic Calendar, Jummat-Ul-Vida was observed in Kargil as Youm-e-Quds during which after the Friday prayers on the last Friday of the Holy Month of Ramadhan. The protest rally was organised under the leadership of Markazi Imma Jumma Wal Jamat Kargil from Isna Ashriya Complex Kargil. It passed through the main bazaar, Lal Chowk and later concluded at Isna Ashriya Chowk.
The protest was to condemn the illegal occupation of Palestine by Israel and the Qibla-e-Awal of Muslim Masjid-e-Aqsa and atrocities and terrorism in other parts of the world.
The Protest was organised by Jamiyat Ullama Isna Ashriya Kargil (JUIAK) Ladakh in which religious scholars, speakers and thousands of people from all over Kargil participated.
The protesters chanted “Free Palestine” and carried slogans that read “Boycott Israel”, “Stop atrocities against minorities in the world”, “Freedom for Palestine” etc.
The demonstrators also carried banners that condemned Israel’s “criminal siege and occupation” of Palestinian lands, the press release said.
Meanwhile talking to media Shiekh Nazir Mehdi Mohammadi, president Jamiat ul Ulama Isna Asharia said that following the instructions of late Imam Khomeini we are today and every year stage protest against Israeli occupation on Palestine and also express our solidarity with the oppressed people of the world.