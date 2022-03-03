Junior Engineer arrested for bribe in Baramulla: ACB

Srinagar, March 3: Anti-Corruption Bureau on Thursday arrested a junior engineer for allegedly demanding and accepting bribe in north Kashmir's Baramulla district.
As per an ACB spokesman, a complaint was received wherein the complainants alleged that they had completed a construction work of retaining wall and fencing around Dargah near Gani Masjid Karhama under ADP/PRI at an estimated cost of Rs 1.90 lakh.
After completion of the work, one Tassaduq Riyaz, Junior Engineer, Rural Development Department (REW), Block Harduabora, Tehsil Karhama, District Baramulla demanded Rs 5000 as bribe for preparing of the bills of work done by the complainant, the ACB said.
"Upon receiving the instant complaint prima facie offence U/S 7 of the Prevention of Corruption Act 1988 was found made out," it said adding a case FIR No. 08/2022 was registered at P/S ACB Baramulla and investigation taken up.
During the course of investigation, the ACB said, a trap team constituted and caught red-handed the said Junior Engineer while demanding and accepting bribe amount of Rs 5000 from the complainant, the ACB said.
He was later arrested and taken into custody by ACB Team even as the bribe money was also recovered from his possession in presence of independent witnesses. Further investigation into the case is on.