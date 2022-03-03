Junior Engineer arrested for bribe in Baramulla: ACB

As per an ACB spokesman, a complaint was received wherein the complainants alleged that they had completed a construction work of retaining wall and fencing around Dargah near Gani Masjid Karhama under ADP/PRI at an estimated cost of Rs 1.90 lakh.

After completion of the work, one Tassaduq Riyaz, Junior Engineer, Rural Development Department (REW), Block Harduabora, Tehsil Karhama, District Baramulla demanded Rs 5000 as bribe for preparing of the bills of work done by the complainant, the ACB said.