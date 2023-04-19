Junk food behind fatty liver epidemic in Kashmir: DAK

Srinagar, Apr 19: On World Liver Day, Doctors Association Kashmir (DAK) on Wednesday expressed pressing concern over surge in fatty liver disease which, it claimed, has reached to epidemic proportions in Kashmir valley.

“Junk food is causing spike in fatty liver cases in the valley,” said DAK President Dr Nisar ul Hassan.

Dr Hassan said junk food has become routine part of people’s lives and has largely replaced homemade meals. Fast food is the quickest meal not just for busy professionals, but there is a rising trend of fast food among children and teenagers.

“This change in dietary habits from homemade to processed and convenient foods is the primary factor contributing to enormous burden of fatty liver in Kashmir,” he said.

The DAK President said according to a new study from the University of Southern California’s Keck school of Medicine published in clinical gastroenterology and hepatology, junk food has been found to cause fatty liver disease.