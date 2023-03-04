Junk food, sedentary lifestyle pushing more children towards obesity in Kashmir: DAK

Srinagar, Mar 4: The Doctors Association Kashmir (DAK) on Saturday expressed concern over the rise in the number of obesity cases among children in Kashmir valley.
“Junk food and sedentary lifestyle are pushing more children towards obesity,” said DAK President Dr Nisar ul Hassan, on World Obesity Day.
According to a latest survey by National Family Health Survey (NFHS-5), Kashmir has registered an increase in the percentage of obesity among children.
The number of overweight children increased from 2.1 percent in NFHS-4 survey conducted in 2015-16 to 3.4 percent in NFHS -5 which was conducted in 2019-20.
Dr Hassan said one big factor for this spike is junk food which has largely replaced homemade meals.
“Children are often seen eating fast foods like burgers and pizzas. They are addicted to chips, sugary drinks and frozen ready meals. Television advertisements targeting children and junk foods being sold in school cafeterias are shifting dietary habits of children from healthy food to processed food,” he said.