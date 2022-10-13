Justice Ali Mohammad Magrey takes oath as Chief Justice of J&K and Ladakh HC

Sources told GNS that sitting judges and some retired judges of the High Court, judicial officers, Advocate General, lawyers and other dignitaries from civil and police department participated in the ceremony.

Justice Magrey, who was born on December 8, 1960, in Wattoo village of Damhal Hanjipora in south Kashmir’s Kulgam district, is the 35th Chief Justice of the High Court. Chief Justice Magrey received school education in his native village and did his graduation and LLB (Honours) from the University of Kashmir.