Justice Atul Sreedharan, Justice Javed Iqbal Wani visit District Court Complex Srinagar

In addition to engaging with the judicial officers, Justice Atul Sreedharan, and Justice Javed Iqbal Wani also held interaction with some members of the Bar. The interaction was aimed to nurture the legal community, where lawyers are encouraged to share their expertise, contribute to legal discourse and provide valuable suggestions for the betterment of the legal framework.

On the occasion, Principal District & Sessions Judge, Jawad Ahmed made a detailed presentation on the working of court and developmental projects.

During the visit, Justice Atul Sreedharan and Justice Javed Iqbal Wani also planted saplings of Deodar Trees within the court premises. This act of environmental stewardship underscores their commitment to sustainability and a greener future. By integrating green initiatives into the court environment, the aim is to inspire others and create awareness about the importance of preserving our environment.