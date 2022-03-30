Justice delivery system|Coordination meeting of stakeholders held in Anantnag

Anantnag, Mar 30: Acting on the directions of Chief Justice, High Court of J&K and Ladakh, the second Coordination Committee Meeting of various stakeholders of justice delivery system of district Anantnag was held on Wednesday at District Court Complex, here.
According to a press note, the meeting was chaired by Principal District and Sessions Judge, Chairman Coordination Committee, Naseer Ahmad Dar .The meeting was attended by Sub judge/CJM, Secretary of the Committee, Raja Muhammad Tasleem, Mir Wajahat Secretary District legal Services Authority Anantnag, Addll Deputy Commissioner Gulzar Ahmad ,SSP Anantnag Ashish Mishra ,ACR Shoaib Noor Public Prosecutor Syed Aafaq Ahmad, and Exen R & B Khanabal Division.
During the proceedings, the ways and means for ensuring delivery of timely justice to the litigants besides issues related with infrastructure etc faced by the institution in the district were discussed. The Principal District and Sessions Judge emphasised upon the participants for streamlining and enhancing the level of coordination between the Courts and other stakeholders for strengthening justice delivery system. He appreciated the steps taken by these stakeholders holders to address and resolve various issues raised and discussed on First meeting held on August 25, 2021.