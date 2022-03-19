Justice Javed Iqbal takes stock of judiciary infrastructure

Ganderbal, Mar 19 : Justice Javed Iqbal Wani, Judge High Court of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh and Administrative Judge of District Ganderbal, visited district Court Ganderbal and took stock of the status of infrastructure matters for the district judiciary Ganderbal in a meeting here today.
The meeting was attended by Principal District and Sessions Judge Ganderbal, ShaziaTabasum, Deputy Commissioner Ganderbal, Krittika Jyotsna, Senior Superintendent of Police Ganderbal, Nikhil Borkar, Additional District Development Commissioner, Secretary District Legal Services Authority Ganderbal, Executive Engineer R&B Division Ganderbal, Judicial Officers and the members of Executive Committee of Bar Association.