Justice Javid Iqbal Wani visits Baramulla

Baramulla, Mar 20: Justice Javid Iqbal Wani, Judge High Court of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh, who is also Administrative Judge for District Baramulla today, paid his maiden visit to Baramulla district where he inspected the functioning of Court Complex Sopore and Dangiwacha. He also convened a separate meeting with District Development Commissioner Baramulla and other senior officers.
At the outset, Justice Javid Iqbal during his visit to Sopore held a brief meeting with all concerned officers in respect of the augmentation of the infrastructure for all the courts of Baramulla district.
Principal District and Sessions Judge Baramulla, Mohammad Yousuf Wani; Deputy Commissioner Baramulla, Dr Syed Sehrish Asgar; Senior Superintendent of Police Baramulla, Shabir Nawab; Additional Deputy Commissioner Sopore, Tariq Ahmad Reshi besides various others dignitaries of concerned departments were present on the occasion.
During the meeting, Justice Javid held a brief review during which Principal District and Session Judge Baramulla appraised him regarding the progress of Judiciary proceedings. He said various new and innovative methods have been introduced from time to time to make justice delivery easier to the public.
Speaking on the occasion, Justice Javid expressed satisfaction over judicial facilities being provided along with legal services.
With regard to the necessary repairs and renovation of the existing court building at Sopore including washrooms, development of existing small patch of land adjacent to the court building on the side of bar room into a park, interior face lifting of the existing court building and providing of adequate and uninterrupted electricity supply and drinking water, Justice Javid directed the Deputy Commissioner for redoubling the efforts so that all the developmental works being carried out associated with the district Court will be accomplished in a time bound manner.