Justice Javid Iqbal Wani visits Baramulla

At the outset, Justice Javid Iqbal during his visit to Sopore held a brief meeting with all concerned officers in respect of the augmentation of the infrastructure for all the courts of Baramulla district.

Principal District and Sessions Judge Baramulla, Mohammad Yousuf Wani; Deputy Commissioner Baramulla, Dr Syed Sehrish Asgar; Senior Superintendent of Police Baramulla, Shabir Nawab; Additional Deputy Commissioner Sopore, Tariq Ahmad Reshi besides various others dignitaries of concerned departments were present on the occasion.