Justice Magrey inaugurates mega free health camp

Budgam: Justice Ali Mohammad Magrey, Judge High Court of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh and Executive Chairman JK LSA today inaugurated a Mega Free Medical Camp at TRC Tangnar in Doodpathri

He also donated an advanced life support ambulance which was donated by Elfa International, an NGO in collaboration with NTT Organization.

The camp was organised by District Legal Services Authority Budgam in collaboration with Directorate of Health Services Kashmir, where hundreds of patients availed free screening, medicines and schemes under Health.