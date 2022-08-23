Justice Magrey inaugurates mega free health camp

Budgam: Justice Ali Mohammad Magrey, Judge High Court of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh and Executive Chairman JK LSA today inaugurated a Mega Free Medical Camp at TRC Tangnar in Doodpathri
He also donated an advanced life support ambulance which was donated by Elfa International, an NGO in collaboration with NTT Organization.
The camp was organised by District Legal Services Authority Budgam in collaboration with Directorate of Health Services Kashmir, where hundreds of patients availed free screening, medicines and schemes under Health.
Chairman DLSA, Mohammad Ashraf Malik, M K Sharma Member Secretary JK LSA, Deputy Commissioner Budgam Syeed Fakhrudin Hamid, SSP Tahir Salim, Anoop Sharma CPC e- courts, Malik Shabir Ahmad, DLSA Secretary, Fozia Paul, SDM Khansahab, Syed Ahmad Kataria, Dr Lahoot Incharge CMO Budgam, BMOs and officers were also present on the occasion.
During his presidential address, Justice Magrey lauded the role of organizers for holding the free medical camp and NGOs for donating the critical care ambulance with the aim to take health care services to the people living in remote areas at their doorsteps. He said that all officers including doctors should be proud to serve poor and marginalized people in remote areas.
Justice Magrey said that one should serve the society in all capacities and try to become voice of voiceless.
He said district legal services authorities has been creating mass awareness on drug de-addiction, providing free legal aid to the people through legal aid clinics and aware people of their rights in nook and corner of every district.