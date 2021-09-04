Justice Magrey inaugurates Vidhik Seva Kendra at Samba

An official spokesman in a statement issued here said that Justice Magrey inaugurated the Vidhik Seva Kendra.

He said that the prime objective behind this initiative was to provide relief to the masses across the district in filing cases in the HC through virtual mode with the help of DLSA Samba.

Immediately after inauguration of Kendra, a petition was received for filing from counsel Hitesh Sharma which he e-submitted to the HC for processing.

Justice Magrey, who is also the Chairman Building and Infrastructure Committee chaired a meeting regarding infrastructure development in which a detailed discussion on several issues concerning the Building and Infrastructure of Judicial Institution at Samba was held.

Later, Justice Magrey inaugurated a Legal Literacy Club at Bhargava Public School, Supwal, Samba.