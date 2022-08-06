Justice Moksha Khajuria Kazmi visits Ganderbal

Ganderbal: Justice Moksha Khajuria Kazmi, Judge High Court of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh, Administrative Judge of District Ganderbal on Saturday visited District Court Ganderbal.

During the visit, the Administrative Judge Ganderbal chaired a meeting to inspect judicial work and take stock of the status of infrastructure matters of the District Judiciary Ganderbal.

The meeting was attended by Principal District and Sessions Judge Ganderbal, Jeema Bashir; Deputy Commissioner Ganderbal, Shyambir; Senior Superintendent of Police Ganderbal, Nikhil Borkar; Executive Engineer R&B Division Ganderbal, Judicial Officers and the members of Executive Committee of Bar Association.