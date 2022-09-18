Justice Nargal asks judicial officers to ensure speedy delivery of justice

Srinagar: Justice Wasim Sadiq Nargal, Judge J&K and Ladakh High Court, today asked the judicial officers to ensure speedy delivery of justice.

He said this during his visit to district Reasi for administrative inspection.

Justice Nargal, who is administrative judge for the District Reasi, inaugurated Vidhik Seva Kendra at District Court Complex.

R N Watal, Principal District and Sessions Judge Reasi who is also Chairman District Legal Services Authority, CJM Reasi, Sub Judge Katra and all other Judicial Officers besides Public Prosecutor, Assistant Public Prosecutor, President Bar Association, Reasi, senior and junior members of Bar Association, Reasi were present.