Justice Nargal asks judicial officers to ensure speedy delivery of justice

Srinagar: Justice Wasim Sadiq Nargal, Judge J&K and Ladakh High Court, today asked the judicial officers to ensure speedy delivery of justice.
He said this during his visit to district Reasi for administrative inspection.
Justice Nargal, who is administrative judge for the District Reasi, inaugurated Vidhik Seva Kendra at District Court Complex.
R N Watal, Principal District and Sessions Judge Reasi who is also Chairman District Legal Services Authority, CJM Reasi, Sub Judge Katra and all other Judicial Officers besides Public Prosecutor, Assistant Public Prosecutor, President Bar Association, Reasi, senior and junior members of Bar Association, Reasi were present.
Justice Nargal distributed relief of support equipment of wheelchairs, scooties, and hearing aids in collaboration with the District Administration to vulnerable and marginalized sections of the society. Justice Nargal also planted medicinal and ornamental plants at District Court Complex Reasi. Later he interacted with Bar Members who presented memorandum of demands to him.
Justice Nargal also inspected the District Court Complex Reasi and Katra to monitor the Court proceedings. He also presided over the meeting of district administration, judicial officers and police to discuss the issues concerning the administration of justice.
During his address Nargal stressed upon the judicial officers to ensure speedy delivery of justice and also imbibe the qualities of being patient, dignified, respectful and courteous to advocates, litigants and the witnesses whom they come across in their official work.