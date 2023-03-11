Justice Nargal inspects court complexes in Doda

During his visit, he interacted with judicial officers and reviewed the working of the judicial system in the district. He stressed the importance of the speedy disposal of old pending cases and urged Judicial Officers to avoid taking unnecessary leaves.

In his speech, Justice Nargal emphasised that access to justice is a fundamental principle of the justice system. He said that cooperation between the administration, police and judiciary is crucial to ensuring the effective administration of justice. He also highlighted the potential of e-Courts and virtual platforms to revolutionize the delivery of justice.