Justice Nargal inspects court complexes in Doda

Doda, Mar 11: Justice Wasim Sadiq Nargal, the Administrative Judge for District Doda and a Judge at the High Court of J&K and Ladakh, visited the district’s courts in Doda and Bhaderwah, here today.
During his visit, he interacted with judicial officers and reviewed the working of the judicial system in the district. He stressed the importance of the speedy disposal of old pending cases and urged Judicial Officers to avoid taking unnecessary leaves.
In his speech, Justice Nargal emphasised that access to justice is a fundamental principle of the justice system. He said that cooperation between the administration, police and judiciary is crucial to ensuring the effective administration of justice. He also highlighted the potential of e-Courts and virtual platforms to revolutionize the delivery of justice.
During his visit, Justice Nargal distributed hearing aids and wheelchairs to specially-abled persons of vulnerable and marginalised sections of society in collaboration with the District Social Welfare Department Doda. He also planted saplings at the court complex in Doda and Bhaderwah.
Later, Justice Nargal met with the District Administration, including the Deputy Commissioner Doda, Vishesh Mahajan; Senior Superintendent of Police Doda, Abdul Qayoom and representatives of JKPCC, JK Housing Board, PWD (R&B) Doda and Bhaderwah, Superintendent of District Jail Bhaderwah and other officers.