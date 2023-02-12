Justice Nongmeikapam Kotiswar appointed as Chief Justice of J&K, Ladakh High Court

In a notification, as reported by news agency Kashmir News Observer (KNO), the Union Ministry of Law & Justice said that the President has appointed Justice Nongmeikapam Kotiswar Singh, Gauhati High Court Judge, as CJ of the High Court of J&K and Ladakh.

Justice NK Singh was born on March 1, 1963 at Imphal to (Late) Justice N Ibotombi Singh of the Gauhati High Court, who was the first Advocate General of Manipur, and N Gomati Devi.

He briefly practiced before the Supreme Court of India before shifting to the Gauhati High Court where he was designated as a senior advocate in 2008.

In 2011, Justice Singh was sworn in as an additional judge of the Gauhati High Court and, in 2012, he was made a permanent judge.

He was appointed a judge of the Manipur High Court upon its creation in the year 2013. He was later transferred to the Gauahti High Court in 2018.

“In exercise of the powers conferred by clause (1) of Article 217 of the Constitution of India, the President is pleased to appoint Shri Justice Nongmeikapam Kotiswar Singh, Judge of the Gauhati High Court to be Chief Justice of the High Court of Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh, with effect from the date he assumes charge of his office,” read the order.