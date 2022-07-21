Justice (Retd) Mir takes over as chairperson Selection Committee under Juvenile Justice

Jammu: Former Chief Justice of the Meghalaya High Court, Justice (Retd) Mohammad Yaqoob Mir Thursday assumed charge of the Chairperson Selection Committee under Juvenile Justice Rules J&K.
Harvinder Kour, Mission Director Vatsalaya; Rajiv Kumar Khajuria, renowned child protection expert and president National Development Foundation J&K Jammu; Sindhu Kapoor, Dean School of Social Sciences, Cluster University of Jammu and Nancy Mengi, Head Social Work Department, Central University of Jammu also assumed office as member secretary and members of the committee.
The selection committee is an apex committee under the Juvenile Justice System to recruit the Child Welfare Committees and Juvenile Justice Boards which have replaced the courts in the cases about children in need of care and protection and children in conflict with the law.
Harvinder Kour, Member Secretary and Mission Director Vatsalaya welcomed the Chairperson and Members to the Juvenile Justice family. After assuming office, Justice (Retd) Mir termed juvenile justice a noble cause close to his heart and pledged to work dedicatedly for the best interest of the children.
Chairperson and members unanimously resolved to support mission Vatsalaya by helping the department in capacity building of stakeholders and providing handholding support to various structures working under the juvenile justice system.
Justice (Retd) Mir termed CWCs and JJBs as the backbone of the juvenile justice system and ensures access to justice for children in J&K.
He emphasised that Juvenile Justice System refers to the reformatory theory of Jurisprudence and was welfare legislation that supports children in need of care and protection and facilitates procedural support and special treatment to children in conflict with the law.
He assured that the selection committee would not only make recruitments but also voluntarily raise awareness on child rights, particularly child protection to fulfill the government’s vision of leaving no child behind and supporting children in difficult circumstances by strengthening the processes and structures under the Juvenile Justice System.
He also sought the support of the State Legal Services Authority and Juvenile Justice Committee of the High Court of J&K to achieve the same. On the occasion, the Member Secretary apprised the chairperson and members that the original tenure of the CWCs and the members of JJBs was over.