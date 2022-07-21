Justice (Retd) Mir takes over as chairperson Selection Committee under Juvenile Justice

The selection committee is an apex committee under the Juvenile Justice System to recruit the Child Welfare Committees and Juvenile Justice Boards which have replaced the courts in the cases about children in need of care and protection and children in conflict with the law.

Harvinder Kour, Member Secretary and Mission Director Vatsalaya welcomed the Chairperson and Members to the Juvenile Justice family. After assuming office, Justice (Retd) Mir termed juvenile justice a noble cause close to his heart and pledged to work dedicatedly for the best interest of the children.

Chairperson and members unanimously resolved to support mission Vatsalaya by helping the department in capacity building of stakeholders and providing handholding support to various structures working under the juvenile justice system.

Justice (Retd) Mir termed CWCs and JJBs as the backbone of the juvenile justice system and ensures access to justice for children in J&K.