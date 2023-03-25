Justice (Retired) Sunil Hali appointed Chairperson Fee Committee

"The term of office and other conditions of service of the Chairperson shall be governed by the Jammu and Kashmir Private Schools (Fixation, Determination and Regulation of Fee) Rules, 2022," the government order reads.

Notably, the appointment of the Chairman of the Fee Committee comes four months after the Fee Committee was rendered headless after the tenure of its former chairman ended on November 13 of 2022.

The government on November 9, 2020, had appointed Justice (Retd) Muzaffar Hussain Attar as Chairman FFRC for a period of two years.

Justice (Retd) Sunil Hali Graduated in Science in 1971 and passed LLB in 1973 from Jammu University.

He practised in Jammu Court and shifted to Srinagar in 1977 and later worked in the office of Late P L Handoo (Advocate) particularly on the writ side.

He has conducted many important cases in High Court of both wings including Excise, Sales Tax, Forest Nationalization cases.

He was elevated as Additional Judge of High Court of Jammu and Kashmir on Mar 15, 2008 and was later appointed as permanent Judge of High Court of Jammu and Kashmir on Mar 5, 2010.

He was transferred to Allahabad High Court and took oath on July 04 of 2011.