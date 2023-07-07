Justice Tashi Rabstan calls on LG of Ladakh

Srinagar, July 7: Justice Tashi Rabstan, Judge High Court of J&K and Ladakh and Administrative Judge for District Leh and Kargil, called on Lieutenant Governor of Ladakh Brig (Dr) B D Mishra (Retd)at Raj Niwas, Leh today.
On the occasion, Justice Tashi Rabstan discussed with the Lieutenant Governor various issues regarding the judiciary. Justice Tashi also informed Lieutenant Governor about the ongoing infrastructure projects of the judiciary in both the Districts of Leh and Kargil.
The Lieutenant Governor assured Justice Tashi Rabstan of full cooperation. Meanwhile, Justice Tashi Rabstan accompanied by Yash Paul Sharma, Principal District and Sessions Judge, Leh visited MelongThang, here and inspected the ongoing works at new District Court Complex, ADR Centre and High Court Guest House. The officers of executing agency apprised Justice Tashi about the progress of the projects.
Justice Tashi on the occasion issued on spot directions for establishing fire protection and other fire safety measures in the buildings.
Subsequently, Justice Tashi chaired a meeting with the senior officers of Food Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs, department of Ladakh.
The meeting was attended by Secretary, FCS&CA UT Ladakh Yetindra M. Maralkar; Secretary, Labour and Employment/Tourism, K Mehboob Ali Khan; Deputy Secretary, FCS&CA, Swarn Singh and Pr. District and Sessions Judge, Leh, Yash Paul Sharma besides other senior officers.
During the meeting, Justice Tashi enquired about the status of the rules which are to be framed under Consumer Protection Act as per the direction of the Supreme Court, relating to the selection of president and members of the state commission and district commissions.
It was informed during the meeting that the framing of rules is under process by concerned department of Central Government.
Later on, Justice Tashi Rabstan also held a meeting with Advisor to LG UT Ladakh, Dr. Pawn Kotwal; Commissioner Secretary, Social and Tribal Welfare, Padma Angmo; Secretary Law and Justice, Fayaz Ahmed Sheikh; Director Social And Tribal Welfare, Suman Beniwal; Pr. District and Sessions Judge Yash Paul Sharma, Member Secretary, Ladakh Legal Services Authority, Spalzes Angmo, besides other officers from DCPU, JJB and CWC were also present.
In the meeting, issues pertaining to the functioning of the Child Care Institutions were discussed including the holding of high level committee meeting to review the pendency of JJB. The issue relating to shifting and functioning of the old age day care cum recreational centre was also discussed in the meeting.