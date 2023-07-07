Justice Tashi Rabstan calls on LG of Ladakh

On the occasion, Justice Tashi Rabstan discussed with the Lieutenant Governor various issues regarding the judiciary. Justice Tashi also informed Lieutenant Governor about the ongoing infrastructure projects of the judiciary in both the Districts of Leh and Kargil.

The Lieutenant Governor assured Justice Tashi Rabstan of full cooperation. Meanwhile, Justice Tashi Rabstan accompanied by Yash Paul Sharma, Principal District and Sessions Judge, Leh visited MelongThang, here and inspected the ongoing works at new District Court Complex, ADR Centre and High Court Guest House. The officers of executing agency apprised Justice Tashi about the progress of the projects.