Justice Vinod Chatterjee Koul visits Anantnag

Anantnag June 2: Justice Vinod Chatterjee Koul, Judge Highcourt of J & K and Ladakh, and Administrative Judge for District Anantnag made an inspection of Court Complex Anantnag, wherein he was received by Principal District and Sessions Judge Anantnag in the presence of other judicial officers.
Justice Koul held a meeting with judicial officers in the presence of DC Anantnag Syed Fakhruddin Haamid and SSP Anantnag Ashish Mishra. He was apprised about the lack of infrastructure and space and security issues regarding the functioning of the NIA Court, wherein he gave on-spot directions to the DC Anantnag.
Later he interacted with the Bar members of Anantnag wherein they placed their demands, that the construction of the new court complex at Sarnal Anantnag may be expedited and concerned agency be directed to complete the construction in a time-bound manner, BAR room for lawyers at DC office complex, upgradation of amenities at court complex Anantnag as well as creation of other infrastructure.