Justice Wani inspects Munsif Court at Tangdhar, holds camp court at Teetwal

KUPWARA: Justice Javed Iqbal Wani, Judge High Court of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh, who is also Administrative Judge for District Kupwara today visited Tangdhar and Teetwal areas of Kupwara district to take stock of Judiciary profile of the border and farflung area.

On reaching Tangdhar, Justice Wani was given warm reception and guard of honour.

The Justice Wani was accompanied by Principal District & Session Judge Kupwara, Tasleem Arief; SDM Karnah Dr. Gulzar Ahmad Rather, Secretary District Legal Services Authority, Muzamil Ahmad Wani, Munsif Court Tangdhar Iqbal Rafiq and President Bar Association, Karnah and other concerned civil and police officers.On the occasion, Justice Wani inspected Court Complex Tangdhar and reviewed the functioning of the Court.