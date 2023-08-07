Kabra re-designated as Financial Commissioner (ACS), Jal Shakti Deptt

“Consequent upon promotion of Shaleen Kabra, IAS (AGMUT: 1992) to the Apex Scale (Level-17 in the Pay Matrix), vide order issued by the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA), Government of India under endorsement No. F No 14016/24/2022.UTS-I dated July 28, 2023 and his subsequent assumption of charge on July 31, 2023, the officer is hereby designated as Financial Commissioner (Additional Chief Secretary) Jal Shakti Department,” read an order issued by GAD Commissioner Secretary Sanjeev Verma.