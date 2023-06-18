Kalapahar Brigade releases special cover to commemorate 50 years

Baramulla, June 18: The Kalapahar Brigade on Sunday commemorated 50 years of Brigade and released a special cover of Kalapahar Brigade at Kalapahar Auditorium.
The special cover was released in the presence of former commanders Lieutenant General J S Lidder (Retd) Lieutenant General NPS Hira (Retd), Lieutenant General PJS Pannu (Retd) and Major General Nawnit Kumar (Retd).
The handout reads that Kalapahar Brigade has a rich history and has always upheld the highest level of professionalism and ethos of the Indian Army while maintaining territorial integrity of the nation.
“The Brigade has always followed the basic principle of respecting Kashmir and Kashmiriyat through humane and soldierly conduct,” the handout reads.