KAN celebrates National Startup Day

Srinagar, Jan 16: The Kashmir Angel Network today celebrated National Startup Day at its corporate office at Jawahar Nagar. In order to recognise the growing startup ecosystem across the country, January 16 is celebrated as National Startup Day every year to encourage innovation across sectors.
KAN celebrated National Startup Day by conducting a discussion under the banner of KANversations: Unlocking Opportunities on the potential of startups in Kashmir. The panel was graced by eminent startups in the field including founders of Cred Integrated Agro, Kashmir Origin, Lieper Books, eFruit Mandi, Heaventures, Koshur Store, x-Enterprises and Carrigar. The Startups discussed the importance of National Startup Day and the importance of entrepreneurship in J&K. The panel also discussed the role of KAN in the growth of startup ecosystem in J&K and the ways in which KAN plans to support the entrepreneurs in the region.
Shabir Handoo, Chairman KAN in his inaugural address about the working and achievement of KAN said, “KAN has taken the initiative to bring the startups of the region on the global level. Our mission is to provide a platform to the entrepreneurs in the region where they can get access to funding, mentorship, and other resources.”
The panel discussed the various opportunities for entrepreneurs in Kashmir and the challenges they face in the region. They highlighted the need for more investment in local startups and more support from the government and private corporate houses to promote entrepreneurship.
The startups also extended their compliments to KAN for providing a platform for entrepreneurs to connect with mentors, investors, and experts, and offers of a range of services such as capacity building, market access, and access to funding. KAN also organizes events, workshops, and conferences to create awareness about the startup ecosystem and provide a platform for entrepreneurs to network and collaborate.
The panel discussion was followed by an interactive session with the startups associated with KAN, where they discussed their entrepreneurial journey and the challenges they faced in the region.