KAN celebrates National Startup Day

KAN celebrated National Startup Day by conducting a discussion under the banner of KANversations: Unlocking Opportunities on the potential of startups in Kashmir. The panel was graced by eminent startups in the field including founders of Cred Integrated Agro, Kashmir Origin, Lieper Books, eFruit Mandi, Heaventures, Koshur Store, x-Enterprises and Carrigar. The Startups discussed the importance of National Startup Day and the importance of entrepreneurship in J&K. The panel also discussed the role of KAN in the growth of startup ecosystem in J&K and the ways in which KAN plans to support the entrepreneurs in the region.

Shabir Handoo, Chairman KAN in his inaugural address about the working and achievement of KAN said, “KAN has taken the initiative to bring the startups of the region on the global level. Our mission is to provide a platform to the entrepreneurs in the region where they can get access to funding, mentorship, and other resources.”