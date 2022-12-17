KAN hosts discussion on promotion of startups

The goal of this initiative is to bring together various stakeholders from the start-up ecosystem to talk about the issues that exist in the industry as well as the potential that exist in it.

The primary objective was to have a discussion on the expectations that start-ups and the different other stakeholders have of the angel network. During the course of the conversation, participants from a variety of startups, corporate lawyers, academics, and journalists explored a wide range of challenges being faced by the start-up ecosystem.