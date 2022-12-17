KAN hosts discussion on promotion of startups

Srinagar, Dec 17: The Kashmir Angel Network at its corporate headquarters in Srinagar, hosted the second discussion in a series titled “KANversations! Unlocking Opportunities.”
The goal of this initiative is to bring together various stakeholders from the start-up ecosystem to talk about the issues that exist in the industry as well as the potential that exist in it.
The primary objective was to have a discussion on the expectations that start-ups and the different other stakeholders have of the angel network. During the course of the conversation, participants from a variety of startups, corporate lawyers, academics, and journalists explored a wide range of challenges being faced by the start-up ecosystem.
During the course of the discussion, Shabir Handoo, Chairman of KAN, brought up a number of different concerns, including the organisational structure of enterprises in J&K. He stated that the enterprises may be scaled up to the national and global levels with the correct sort of interventions both financially and legally.
He added, “Kashmir Angel Network has also begun assisting already-established enterprises with the myriad of legal and regulatory formalities necessary for the development and expansion of the enterprises.”
The stakeholders who were present also discussed the necessity to provide mentorship for the creation of feasible prototypes in new enterprises, as well as the methods in which the notion of Angel Network may be brought to the attention of those searching for investment opportunities.
The discussion also focused on the various other features of angel networks and the need of providing incubation spaces to early-stage startups, which provide solutions beyond the plug-and-play facilities.