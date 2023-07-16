KAN organises mentoring session for aspiring entrepreneurs

Srinagar, July 16: Aiming to inspire and equip aspiring entrepreneurs with the necessary skill set and requisite knowledge to emerge successful in their ventures, Kashmir Angel Network (KAN) roped in renowned entrepreneur and educator, Professor Sunil Handa to be part of an engaging and extraordinary session for Kashmir-based startups.
Known for his knowledge and ability to guide aspiring entrepreneurs, Professor Handa deliberated upon various facets of entrepreneurship and other related issues.
Being the esteemed founder of the Eklavya Education Foundation, besides being a distinguished faculty member at the Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Ahmedabad, Professor Handa engaged with entrepreneurs and discussed various issues.
Held on July 12, at IHM Rajbagh in Srinagar, the session organised by KAN provided a platform for Professor Handa to share his extensive expertise, insights, and experiences in the field of entrepreneurship.
With his deep understanding of the entrepreneurial landscape and his ability to inspire and guide individuals, Professor Handa addressed the concerns of participants and provided them with spot solutions to various issues.
Well attended, the session provided an opportunity for participants to be well-versed with different dimensions of the subject.
The session fostered active participation and created an interactive learning environment, allowing participants to benefit from the experience and expertise of Professor Handa.
Furthermore, besides the general session, a day later, approximately 20 startups including Wildfloc, Kashmkari, Khalis Foods, Khyen Khourdan by Ruhaab, Vegan Meat, Cred Agro, Qohh Wellness, Move Beyond and Lieper Books were given the exclusive chance to engage in personalized one-on-one sessions with the visiting Professor.
These focused consultations took place at the corporate office of KAN on July 13th and 14th.
The startups expressed their appreciation for the opportunity. “Had I known that these intricacies would be discussed with Prof. Sunil Handa, I would have done a week’s worth of homework beforehand,” said Mehr Shaws from MAIDEN KASHMIR.
Another participant, Khyen Khourdan by Ruhaab, remarked, “Professor Handa’s session was so insightful and empowering that nobody looked at their phone for 2 hours continuously, which is a great sign of a successful session in these times.”