Kangan areas without water supply for 3 days

Kangan, Apr 27: The residents of several areas in the Kangan area of Ganderbal district have complained about the non availability of water supply since the last three days. The inhabitants of Panzin, Margund, Kangan Wuder and town areas said that they are without water for the last three days causing inconvenience to them. They said that they don’t even have water for drinking purposes.

Assistant Executive Engineer, Jal Shakti Shabir Ahmad told Greater Kashmir that a water pipe supplying water to these areas got damaged and due to inclement weather the same couldn’t be repaired, adding that on Saturday the restoration work was done and hopefully by evening the water supply will be restored.