Kangan villagers demand road connectivity

According to the locals, an 8 km road stretch from the national highway to Badi Pathri Thune was sanctioned a few years ago and the work was also started, but the work had been halted and there has been no progress on it.

Locals said that the road under PMGSY was sanctioned in 2013, adding that in absence of any road connectivity, locals were suffering, particularly in case of emergency services like patients and women.

They said that in some incidents earlier, precious human lives had been lost due to non-availability of road connectivity.

Sources said that due to some issue between the two groups, the matter was sub judice.

An official said that the court had stayed the work as a result of construction on the project had been halted.