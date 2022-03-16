Kansal condoles demise of Info Deptt employee

Jammu, Mar 16: Principal Secretary Information Department Rohit Kansal Wednesday expressed grief over the demise of Haseena Bano, an employee of the Information Department.
An official spokesman in a statement issued here said that Kansal lauded the services rendered by the deceased towards the betterment of her department. He conveyed sympathies with the bereaved family and prayed for eternal peace to the departed soul.
Meanwhile, Special Secretary, Information Department, Mushtaq Ahmad, also extended his condolences to the bereaved family.
Other officers and officials of the department also expressed sorrow over her demise and conveyed their sympathies with the bereaved family.