Karan Johar revisits Kashmir for film shoot after 11 years, wishes to visit every year

Srinagar, March 21: Bollywood filmaker Karan Johar was all praise for Kashmir hospitality which he received during his film shoot for 'Rocky aur Rani ki Prem Kahani' in the valley.
Johar, in a video clip shared by J&K's Directorate of Information and Public Relations(DIPR) on twitter, said that he visited Kashmir after 11 years and was overwhelmed.
"We have received so much love here while filming. Coming back after 11 years has been so special for me. Thank you all, " he said while acknowledging the role of administration and police.
"Our wish is to come back every year with a new film," he said.
The J&K Information Department said in a tweet: "J&K is emerging as the Film Paradise of India. Acclaimed Film Director, Karan Johar who shot his recent movie in Kashmir has this to say about the facilitation by @diprjk !Film Policy launched by @OfficeOfLGJandK offers unparalleled incentives!, " it said.