Kargil delegation calls on NC leader

According to a press release, the visiting delegation consisted of General Secretary Youth Kargil Najam-ul-huda, Communication In Charge Mudassir Hussain, Additional Spokesperson Syed Raza. Chief Spokesperson and Communications head Tanvir Sadiq was also present on the occasion.

During the breadth of the meeting the visiting delegation apprised the Provincial President about the underway preparations for upcoming LAHDC, Kargil elections. The interactions on the occasion were also marked by threadbare discussions on organizational matters and various other issues concerning the public.