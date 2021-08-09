Kargil observes shutdown in solidarity with taxi operators unions

The shutdown was observed in solidarity with the protesting taxi operators unions that are on a hunger strike for the past week demanding inner route permits for Ladakh.

The Taxi Operators and Owners Union Kargil had called for a complete shutdown in Kargil district on August 9 against what they termed the “monopoly” of a particular taxi union in Leh district after Ladakh was made a union territory.

The members of the union, who are already on an indefinite hunger strike demanding permission to ply Kargil-based taxis across Ladakh like they used in the erstwhile Ladakh region, said the Ladakh administration seems least bothered about their grievances.

Besides, all the social, religious, trade and students bodies including the Anjuman Jammiatul Ulama Asna Asharia (AJUAAK) based in Kargil also have extended support to the strike call by the taxi union.

Speaking to Greater Kashmir, Muhammad Ibrahim, a member of the Taxi Operators Union Kargil, said that they were on a strike for the last several days.

“The Ladakh administration seems least bothered about our grievances,” he said.

Ibrahim alleged that they used to have an All Jammu and Kashmir route permit to operate anywhere in J&K and Ladakh but since Ladakh became a union territory they were being prevented from operating on the inner routes in Leh which was unfair to them.

He said that they would continue the strike until their demands were met.