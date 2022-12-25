Kargil Police solve 3 burglary cases; arrest accused

An official said that after many burglary incidents were reported particularly in main town Kargil a special team headed by ASP Kargil Iftikhar Choudhary was constituted by Superintendent of Police (SP) Kargil Anayat Ali Chowdhury. The investigation was taken up and after technical and human sources one accused namely Farooq Ahmad Khan of Palipora , Boniyar, Baramulla, presenting running Mughal Bakery Shop at Main Market Kargil was arrested from whose possession 12 mobile phones worth about 4 lakh were recovered so far which were stolen from Nisar Hussain Electronic Shop Main Bazar Kargil. " The accused has stolen jewellery worth 4 lakhs , cash about 2 lakhs and mobile phones worth 6 lakhs from 10 different locations of Kargil mainly around Main Town on different occasions by breaking open the shutters with steel rod during late night hours, whereas 7 theft incidents out of 10 which were not reported have also been executed by the same accused," an official said.