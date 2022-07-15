Kargil Victory Flame reaches Gurez

Srinagar, July 15: The Kargil Victory Flame reached Gurez on 14-th July and next day on 15 July was received at Wampora Bridge, Dawar.
The flame, alongwith its cavalcade was received by Ex Hav Altaf of 12 JAKLI, a Kargil War Veteran. The Kargil Victory Flame was honoured with road march procession, comprising of marching contingent, military band, NCC cadets, students, locals, vehicle tableau, civil administration officials, JKP, CISF, BSF and Indian Army personnel till the Dawar War Memorial.
A Guard of Honour and wreath laying at Dawar War Memorial was carried out by Commanding Officer, Hav Altaf (Retd), Hav Iqbal (Retd), both Kargil War Veterans and other civil administration officers and locals. The Victory Flame was then taken to Boys HS School Dawar, where it witnessed the cultural programme by locals with patriotic theme events like group songs and dance.