Kargil victory flame reaches Karnah

Srinagar, Jul 8: Kargil Victory Flame brought from Durgmulla was received with full military honours at Nastachun pass (Sadhna Pass) by Army personnel, ex-servicemen and youth.
It was escorted to Chhamkot War Memorial on 7th July. The ex-servicemen of the area along with locals especially youth were also present on the occasion. The flame was accorded a warm welcome by the people throughout Karnah. On 8 July the victory flame was taken to Tithwal to celebrate the military triumph “over our adversary.”