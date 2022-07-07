Kargil victory flame reaches Kupwara

Srinagar: The Kargil victory flame which was flagged off on 18 June from Udhampur reached Drugmulla today.
The victory flame was thereafter brought to Hajipir Brigade War Memorial, where wreath laying by various military and civilian dignitaries, veer naris and school children was carried out.
The event witnessed participation of around 500 proud citizens. Bike rally and cultural program by school children of Army Goodwill School Trehgam, AGS Wayne, Rehmat Alam Private School and two renowned Karate institutes of Kupwara town were the highlights.
The Kargil Victory flame will now traverse to Tangdhar, Keran, Macchal and Dawar.