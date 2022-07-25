Kargil Vijay Diwas celebrated at Drass

Dras, July 25: Kargil Vijay Diwas was celebrated at Drass with enthusiasm and fervour.
The 23rd anniversary of ‘Kargil Vijay Diwas’ comprised a series of events and activities undertaken by Army, Air Force and civil individuals and organization as a mark of honour and commemoration of the saga of bravery exhibited during the war. The celebrations commenced with archery competition as the first event on 29 June. This was followed up with archery, polo, drawing/ painting competitions for children.
A memorable musical extravaganza, called the ‘Kargil Kaleidoscope’ was organised on 24 July and was witnessed by the guests and the local community. Events on 25th July comprised briefing on Operation VIJAY at Lamochen View Point in the morning, the events in the afternoon at the Kargil War Memorial and Barakhana at night.
Events in the afternoon of 25th July commenced with the flagging in of the joint services bicycle rally by Lt Gen Upendra Dwivedi, GOC-in-C, Northern Command at the Kargil War Memorial. The rally had been flagged off from National War Memorial, New Delhi on 2 July and entered Ladakh via Rohtang Pass on 12 July.
A solemn ‘Homage Ceremony’ was organised at the Kargil War Memorial. This comprised the briefing on the battles of Operation Vijay, rendition of patriotic songs by Ladakh Scouts Regimental Centre Fusion Band and prayers for the eternal peace of bravehearts by the Religious Teachers. As dusk fell, 559 candles were lit, one each in homage to bravehearts, who had made supreme sacrifice during the war. There were many moist eyes as “our fallen war heroes were remembered by one and all.”
The commemorative event, held every year to mark India’s “victory, also gave the people a rare opportunity to meet the heroes of the conflict in person and interact with them.”