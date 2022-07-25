Kargil Vijay Diwas celebrated at Drass

A memorable musical extravaganza, called the ‘Kargil Kaleidoscope’ was organised on 24 July and was witnessed by the guests and the local community. Events on 25th July comprised briefing on Operation VIJAY at Lamochen View Point in the morning, the events in the afternoon at the Kargil War Memorial and Barakhana at night.

Events in the afternoon of 25th July commenced with the flagging in of the joint services bicycle rally by Lt Gen Upendra Dwivedi, GOC-in-C, Northern Command at the Kargil War Memorial. The rally had been flagged off from National War Memorial, New Delhi on 2 July and entered Ladakh via Rohtang Pass on 12 July.