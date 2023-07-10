Kargil Vijay Diwas celebrations held in Handwara

Kupwara, July 10: Kargil Vijay Diwas was celebrated with much enthusiasm at Naugam military station with an aim to pay tribute to the martyrs and also remember the true heroes of the nation who laid down their lives for better tomorrow.
On the occasion of Kargil Viiay Diwas , a run was organised by 7 Raj Rif on behalf of Naugam military station from TCP Gate to Army Goodwill School, Naugam.
The run was attended by 59 villagers including 28 veterans of the Indian Army, 40 children, Police personnel of Qalamabad police station, DDC Member Mawer, village sarpanches, ward members and 67 officers and JCOs and other ranks of Naugam military station.
The complete event received an overwhelming response and appreciation from the locals and public representatives.
The Kargil Vijay Diwas is a symbol of victory, bravery, and glory for the Indian Army. India victoriously took back the higher reaches of northern borders from Pakistan, which was occupied by Pakistani intruders.