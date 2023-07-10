Kargil Vijay Diwas celebrations held in Handwara

On the occasion of Kargil Viiay Diwas , a run was organised by 7 Raj Rif on behalf of Naugam military station from TCP Gate to Army Goodwill School, Naugam.

The run was attended by 59 villagers including 28 veterans of the Indian Army, 40 children, Police personnel of Qalamabad police station, DDC Member Mawer, village sarpanches, ward members and 67 officers and JCOs and other ranks of Naugam military station.