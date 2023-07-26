Kargil Vijay Diwas | Dagger War Memorial Baramulla commemorates day with gratitude
Baramulla, July 26: The 24th anniversary of Kargil Vijay Diwas was observed with reverence and gratitude at the Dagger War Memorial in Baramulla on Wednesday.
The wreath-laying ceremony organised to pay homage to the fallen soldiers of the Kargil War, witnessed officers from all ranks coming together to honour the heroes.
The event began with General Officer Commanding (GoC) of Dagger Division, Major General Rajesh Sethi leading the officers in paying solemn floral tributes to the soldiers who were killed in the line of duty during the Kargil War.
Each officer approached the memorial, carrying a wreath of flowers that symbolise their heartfelt gratitude and remembrance.
The officers remembered the sacrifice of their comrades who fought under extremely challenging conditions during the Kargil conflict.
After the ceremony, Major General Rajesh Sethi took the time to interact with the widows of the soldiers (Veer Naris) and ex-servicemen, extending his gratitude and support to them on this significant occasion.
Meanwhile, the Army organised a wreath-laying ceremony to commemorate Kargil Vijay Diwas at the Uri War Memorial.
The event witnessed the active participation of ex-servicemen, school children, and teachers from local communities.
The ceremony commenced with tributes paid to the fallen soldiers of the Kargil War.
Veterans shared their experiences, narrating tales of valour and bravery.