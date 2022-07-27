Kargil Vijay Diwas | Northern Command pays homage to brave-hearts

Udhampur, July 27: 23rd Kargil Vijay Diwas was celebrated with traditional fervour at Udhampur Military station on July 26, 2022.
PRO Defence in an official statement said that the day began with a wreath laying ceremony at Dhruva War Memorial in honour of those soldiers who stood up to the true traditions of the Indian army and made the supreme sacrifice for the nation and culminated with the lighting of candles at Shradhanjali park in the memory of Kargil brave-hearts who gallantly faced all odds and made the supreme sacrifice for the nation.
“On the occasion, Lt Gen Upendra Dwivedi, AVSM, Army Commander, Northern Command conveyed a message on behalf of all troops deployed in Northern Command, that the spirit of country’s fallen brave-hearts should always keep instilling all the countrymen with a sense of pride, devotion to duty and patriotism in the times to come. Furthermore, he assured that the troops deployed in Northern Command would live up to the spirit of Kargil heroes and would always remain steadfast to secure the frontiers even in adverse weather and treacherous terrain against an unpredictable enemy,” he said. In the morning, at the Dhruva War Memorial, the officers and men of Udhampur military garrison paid homage to their gallant fallen comrades and their supreme sacrifice in the line of duty. The befitting tribute was paid by laying of wreaths by Major General K Vinod Kumar, Chief Signal Officer, Northern Command, one junior most soldier, one NCC cadet, one Senior most Subedar Major and senior most retired officer. “The day is not only special for the Indian army but for the entire nation as it is the anniversary of one of the most rare battles won in treacherous terrain, inclement weather and fought from the most tactically disadvantageous positions. The unmatched valour and devotion to the flag and the nation had been displayed by the Indian army during “Operation Vijay.” The day has been embossed in gold by the blood of those who never came back and the words “For our today, they gave their tomorrow”, truly hold a lot of weight & reflect the selfless service of our soldiers for the nation,” PRO Defence said.
Meanwhile, Northern Army commander Lt Gen Upendra Dwivedi has said the troops should remain steadfast to secure the frontiers in any condition against an unpredictable enemy as he paid homage to soldiers killed in the Kargil war. The general officer commanding-in-chief (GoC-In-C) of the Udhampur-based Northern Command said the sacrifices of the Kargil war bravehearts should instill a sense of pride, devotion to duty and patriotism among the armed forces personnel. (With inputs from PTI)