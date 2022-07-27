Kargil Vijay Diwas | Northern Command pays homage to brave-hearts

“On the occasion, Lt Gen Upendra Dwivedi, AVSM, Army Commander, Northern Command conveyed a message on behalf of all troops deployed in Northern Command, that the spirit of country’s fallen brave-hearts should always keep instilling all the countrymen with a sense of pride, devotion to duty and patriotism in the times to come. Furthermore, he assured that the troops deployed in Northern Command would live up to the spirit of Kargil heroes and would always remain steadfast to secure the frontiers even in adverse weather and treacherous terrain against an unpredictable enemy,” he said. In the morning, at the Dhruva War Memorial, the officers and men of Udhampur military garrison paid homage to their gallant fallen comrades and their supreme sacrifice in the line of duty. The befitting tribute was paid by laying of wreaths by Major General K Vinod Kumar, Chief Signal Officer, Northern Command, one junior most soldier, one NCC cadet, one Senior most Subedar Major and senior most retired officer. “The day is not only special for the Indian army but for the entire nation as it is the anniversary of one of the most rare battles won in treacherous terrain, inclement weather and fought from the most tactically disadvantageous positions. The unmatched valour and devotion to the flag and the nation had been displayed by the Indian army during “Operation Vijay.” The day has been embossed in gold by the blood of those who never came back and the words “For our today, they gave their tomorrow”, truly hold a lot of weight & reflect the selfless service of our soldiers for the nation,” PRO Defence said.